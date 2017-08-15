Jail Hell! Narcissistic Abby Lee Miller Keeps Receiving Terrifying Violent Threats In Prison!

As expected, Abby Lee Miller’s hot temper that the fans of Dance Moms are totally used to is landing her into some hot water with her FCI Victorville inmates! We have learned from several inside sources that she is involved in some dangerous feuds already and it hasn’t even been a month since she has been serving her sentence.

According to an insider, Abby has alienated everyone with her egotistic ways.

Apparently, she keeps saying that she is a millionaire and doesn’t deserve to be in jail.

In addition, she always spends her time reading about herself in the magazines and says she has no interest in socializing with what she calls ‘jailbait.’

It is safe to say the other women loathe her!

As expected, her usual behavior that has created many nasty conflicts with the Dance Moms stars is not being tolerated behind bars.

‘She’s gotten violent threats and even almost had a ‘box dropped on her’ (slang meaning beat up.)’

Sadly enough, the star who is supposed to stay in jail for a day over a year has nobody on the outside to share her pain with and get some comforting words back.

The insider told us that her only calls are to her former hair dresser as she has no family.

Should Abby change her personality if she wants to survive this year unscathed?