Jaden Smith Shows Off His Striking New Hair Color – See The Photo!

Jaden Smith has changed his look completely! The star opted for a bright red hair do, and it looks like the perfect summer style.

The 19-year-old son of Will Smith was spotted by the paparazzi yesterday rocking the new look while out and about in Soho, New York.

Jaden wore tamer, more neutral clothes as opposed to his new hair, so the color was able to pop up even more.

He was dressed in gray camo pants, and a greyish-blue tee and completed the casual but cool outfit by wearing a pair of vans.

Source: etonline.com

As he was heading inside his hotel, Jaden did not forget to send a message to his fans and made an ‘I love you’ sign to the camera.

We are sure they already know it!

Fans may also know that Jaden’s mother, Jada Pinket Smith talked about her son’s uncanny resemblance to her, after a recent photo she shared on social media.

During an interview on the red carpet for the Girls Trip premiere in Los Angeles, the actress gushed about Jaden and how much he has grown to look like her.

‘Isn’t that crazy? When I saw that picture – Will took that picture – He was like, ‘Yeah, look at this.’ Yep it is crazy… my child does look like me!’

Well, there is this little thing called genes Jada, so of course, he does!

Advertisement

Now that he has dyed his hair such a fiery, striking color, will Jaden still resemble his mom as much? Also, what do you think about the new do – yay or nay?