Hollywood

Jaden Smith Says His Dreadlocks Are “In A Glass Box At My Parent’s House”

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/16/2017
Jaden SmithSource: Billboard.com

Jaden Smith revealed his dreadlocks have sentimental value, and that’s no surprise considered he carried them with him when appearing at the Met Gala in 2017.

However, interestingly enough, the actor/recording-artist attaches a spiritual meaning to them, so he left them at his parents’ house in a glass box.

Smith, 19, said, “the dreads are my parents’ house right now, just chilling in a glass box.” He added that they’re “right at the front door” when you walk in the house.

Will Smith is the one who cut off his son’s dreads earlier in the year for his role in Life In a Year, which the 49-year-old actor is producing.

MSFTSrep.com

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

According to the 19-year-old actor, he isn’t sad that his hair had to go because it began to be a nuisance. He added, “I’m glad that I can go swimming at night and I don’t have to be cold and wake up with wet hair.”

As it was noted earlier in the article, the rapper debuted his newest hairstyle at the Met Gala in 2017 and held the dreads in his hands including in the photos taken of him.

As for the reasoning for bringing his chopped off hair to the event, Jaden said he wanted to share with the world how particular his hair was to him.

So, it was a gesture of communication more than anything, an act of self-expression. Seth Rogen, who was a guest on the late-night show along with Jaden, said he had dreadlocks in high school and his mother still has them. Seth Rogen and Jaden Smith have something in common after all.

Read more about Jada Pinkett Smith jaden smith will smith

