Jaden Smith Performs Shirtless Before His 19th Birthday!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/09/2017
jaden smithSource: youtube.com

Jaden Smith is showing all he’s got! On Friday, ahead of his 19th birthday, Will Smith’s son treated his fans to a fun concert! Not only Jaden but also his equally talented sister Willow, 16 performed at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, California.

While the teen took the stage shirtless, Willow went acoustic for her own performance.

In addition, Jaden’s girlfriend Odessa Adlon was spotted cheering on her celebrity boyfriend at the concert, which he first promoted all over social media earlier in the week.

On Saturday, Jada took to Twitter to wish her son a very happy birthday.

‘Jaden, you have always had style 😉 Happy 19th my treasure. I love you???,’ the proud mother captioned the throwback photo of her boy.

Not too long ago, the mother opened up about her family and revealed that despite the fact that Jaden has moved out of their home he always visits and spends a lot of time with his parents.

‘Jaden lives five minutes from me. Trey lives five minutes from me. They are at the house every day. It is almost like as your kids get older, they actually need you more. So, I have three older kids that need me, like, more than ever! I’m like, ‘I’mma get my groove back; I got my freedom.’ It’s like, no.’

What did you think of Jaden and Willow’s performances?

Happy birthday, Jaden!

1 Comment

MsKeepzitreal
07/09/2017 at 12:39 pm
Why when I saw him performing first thing came to mind is “DESIGNER”🤔


