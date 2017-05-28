Jaden Smith Claimed A Hotel In Canada “Spiked His Pancakes” And Kicked Him Out!

Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith, went on Twitter on Saturday to let the world know he had a rough time while staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Canada. Was it really that bad? According to Smith, he had a meal there that made him want to “throw up.”

The young actor is currently in Toronto filming Life in A Year, and he posted several bizarre tweets showing how bothered he was by his experience at the hotel.

He claimed, “The Four Seasons In Toronto just made me want to throw up on myself.”

He continued his Twitter rant saying, “I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list.”

So why does he hate the luxurious hotel so much? A few of his other tweets shine a light on the dilemma.

Jaden, who recently brought his hair to Met Gala at the beginning of the month, claimed: “The Four Seasons In Toronto spiked my pancakes with cheese, I’m surprised I’m still alive.”

His reaction is somewhat dramatic don’t you think? We get that you’re a vegan Jaden, but we’re sure you’ll live.

A source revealed the Karate Kid’s request wouldn’t be accommodated because the young actor was checking out shortly after.

If his first complaint wasn’t bad enough, the insider went on to say Jaden had requested an extra room but the hotel was completely booked so they couldn’t help him out.

The Four Seasons is packed this weekend because of several events including The Weeknd’s hometown concert.

If you’re curious about the dish that he had, we know the Four Seasons is famous for their “Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes,” which is listed on their website as one of their delicacies. Apparently, Jaden doesn’t care how famous they are, he hates them anyways.