Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes She And Will Smith Were Swingers AKA Swapped Partners With Other Married Couples

Todd Malm Posted On 07/21/2017
Jada And WillSource: UPI.com

Jada Pinkett Smith made a surprising declaration when talking about her new film on Andy Cohen’s talk show! In case you missed it, apparently, there have been rumors that Will and Jada swing on their spare time, aka, swap spouses, with other married pairs just for the fun of it!

However, the actress is shutting the rumor down once and for all!

When on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she proclaimed, “I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish! I wish.”

Meanwhile, her co-star, Queen Latifah was jokingly bummed out about the rumor, she said, “I always admired that about y’all. I compare you with every relationship that I’m in.”

Jada and Will have been together for nearly twenty years.

What have they done to build such a solid relationship?

According to Jada, they get along and laugh a lot together.

She said, “I think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together. We like to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. I guess that’s the secret. We just really like each other.”

Apparently, it’s just as simple as that.

But we’ll see how it goes. They haven’t made it “until death” yet.

And while their relationship is the romance of Hollywood dreams, Jada doesn’t want her daughter to rush into anything anytime soon.

When talking to Hoda Kotb on the SiriusXM show, “I’d have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married. I would just talk to her and say, ‘there’s no rush, there’s a lot of life to live.'”

