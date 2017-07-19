Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Tupac Relationship, Reveals She ‘Was A Drug Dealer’ When They First Met

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her relationship with Tupac has been misunderstood. Today, on Sway’s Universe, the star opened up about her past with the late rapper, and she shockingly revealed that when they met, she was a drug dealer!

The actress refused to go into more detail, teasing that she would reveal more about it in a future memoir.

Jada did say, however, that she feels really sad Tupac did not have the chance to get away from the troubled lives they both had.

‘As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life. And I just felt like, ‘OK, God one day you are going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is you saved me.’ And that just never happened for him. And that is something that I constantly have to confront.’

She went on to claim that this piece of history with the late rapper that nobody ever knew about made their relationship more about survival and not so much about romance.

‘I decided that one little piece was important to share because it gives more insight to who we were that it was not just about, ‘You have this cute girl and this cool guy they must’ve been in this romance. It was not that at all. It was about survival.’

Previously, Pinkett Smith also talked about her rough upbringing and how it shaped the way she decided to raise her children, Jaden and Willow – without worrying about those who disapprove.

