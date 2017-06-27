FREE NEWSLETTER
Jada Pinkett-Smith Talks About Her Most Important Contributions To The World

Todd Malm Posted On 06/27/2017
Jada Pinkett SmithSource: TVGuide.com

Jada Pinkett-Smith is a proud mother! During a chat with E! News, the actress opened up regarding her greatest accomplishments in life, and she couldn’t help but mention her children, Jaden and Willow.

While talking to the publication at the 2017 NBA Awards, the actress revealed that she had no idea that her children would be one of the most crucial contributions to the world.

Jada’s claims are not surprising. Many theorists argue that having children opens up a person to an entirely new perception of life.

The actress said, “I look at my kids and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s probably the most important thing I will ever do in my life, bring two wonderful human beings to this planet like them.'”

And what about her husband, Will Smith? Didn’t he get some love?

When talking about her significant other, Pinkett-Smith stated that she couldn’t have picked a man better than Will because he’s a “fantastic father.”

Jada – who is currently performing on the series Gotham – revealed that after many years of marriage their relationship has gotten much stronger.

The mother-of-two said, “Will’s amazing, It’s just that simple.”

Jada claimed the measure of an individual is the words spoken by the people who surround them everyday, and because of the fact that she has been with him for over 23 years, she knows better than anyone how “exceptional” he really is.

Isn’t that sweet? It’s amazing the couple has managed to stay together throughout their busy careers.

In fact, the celebrity duo will celebrate their 20th anniversary on New Year’s Eve. As for what Jada is up to lately, the actress is currently promoting her new movie with Queen Latifah, Girls Trip, which hits theaters on July 21st.

