Jada Pinkett Smith Says Jaden And Willow Have Moved Out!

The kids are finally out of the house! Jada Pinkett Smith said to Haute Living that her and husband Will Smith’s two children have left their family home.

The 45-year-old actress said Jaden and Willow are out on the road traveling to get their careers started.

“It’s funny, they’re not around, but they are! I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden. When he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and me when he gets homesick.”

As CI readers know, Jaden has been in Toronto for the past few months filming his movie, Life In A Year.

He was tweeting, and very dramatically I might say, that the hotel staff at the Four Seasons almost killed him by putting cheese on his pancakes.

Despite his insufferable first-world problems, Jaden and Willow are working in prestigious fields and doing fairly well, including in high fashion for companies like Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

And because Smith’s kids are so busy these days, the mother-of-two finds herself in a position where she has way more free time to spend with her friends.

According to the actress, “Latifah and I have been talking, and she’s trying to get me to go with her to Rio De Janeiro.”

Jada explained Latifah would much rather have her go to Brazil with herself than Will, that way they can have a girls night out in another country.

Although the Smith family are no longer together in the same home, Jaden and Willow still have a powerful bond with their parents.

In fact, Jaden has gushed about them in the past. He said, “My parents are my biggest role models. That’s where me and Willow both pull all of our inspiration from to change the world.” Isn’t that cute?