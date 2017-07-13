FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Movies

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Still Furious Over Her Portrayal In The Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’

Todd Malm Posted On 07/13/2017
Jada Pinkett-SmithSource: EOnline.com

Jada Pinkett-Smith is still very unhappy with her portrayal in the film, All Eyez On Me, which was a biopic that detailed Tupac Shakur’s life and career. The actress spoke to Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith on the Morning Show in Atlanta about her “true feelings” regarding the movie which she described as “deeply hurtful.”

According to Jada, nothing has changed since then, and her feelings are still hurt because of the way it hurt Pac’s legacy.

She said, “what you see in regards to my relationship with 2Pac is not true.”

Pinkett-Smith explained that her relationship with the legendary rapper was extraordinary and the movie was a “huge disservice” to his myth.

She added, “my relationship with Pac would have shown people a true – what he truly was. Cause it’s one thing to see Pac’s persona, publicly, and who he was personally.”

The actress went on by saying the film was downright exploitative and tearfully added that the black community needs to protect the legends in their community.

She continued, “I felt like All Eyez On Me was exploitative of both me and Pac – how they used our relationship to sell a movie. And I just felt like it was tomb raiding, in regards to Pac.”

Jada said, “If you feel like you did right by Tupac, then congratulations. But if you didn’t, actually sit with that. Cause I hope next time if you get an opportunity to make another movie about a legend you’ll do a different thing.”

And to be honest, we really can’t be upset with Smith for wanting to see an accurate portrayal of one her friends. However, everyone has a different interpretation or perception of historical events, so it’s possible it is merely her perspective that is the wrong one.

Read more about Tupac will smith all eyez on me Jada Pinkett Smith

