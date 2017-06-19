Jada Pinkett Smith Blasts Tupac Shakur ‘All Eyez On Me’ – Producer LT Hutton Hits Back

Jada Pinkett Smith is not happy with the new Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, that premiered earlier this month.

The film was panned by critics but was able to be a hit at the box office with over $27 million in the opening week.

The late rapper is considered by many as one of the leading figures that helped expand hip-hop culture in the 1990s.

Tabloids have long covered his relationship with the 45-year-old Gotham actress. The mother of two talked about a great friendship, but rumors always said it was more.

In the movie, the writers leaned in the direction of something more romantic. Jada is angry about that decision. She took to social media to voice her frustration with the film.

On Friday, she wrote: “Forgive me…my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in ‘All Eyez On Me’ to stand as the truth. The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly, and it was not to pursue his career.”

Will Smith’s wife did offer some praises for the two actors – Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham – who played her and Shakur.

She stated: “Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you, both.”

A lot of people in the entertainment industry feel the same way. Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also blasted the movie and said: “Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bulls**t. Catch that s**t on a fire stick (sic) trust me. LOL SMH TRASH.”

The Power actor and producer added: “I am a big 2 PAC fan, I just don’t think his story was done well he deserved better. Check it out; the s**t felt like I was watching a Lifetime TV movie in a theater. I wanted to change the channel. The new edition story was better then that s**t. SMH.”

Producer LT Hutton defended the project by saying that Jada was very supportive of the script at the beginning and he tried his best to stick to reality.

Hutton explained: “Kinda disappointed and just hurt by the accusations that it was not depicted [properly]. It all came from the truth and places and moments of her actual dialogue and ideas that Pac actually had.”

A Hollywood movie is rarely an accurate depiction of life, and as a successful actress, Jada should be the first to understand that.