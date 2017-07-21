Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Speculations She And Husband Will Smith Are Swingers

According to the actress, the rumors about her and Will’s sex life are not true! During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 20, Jada Pinkett Smith decided to address the speculations that she and her husband Will Smith are swingers.

The 45-year-old star brought up the topic while taking a question from a caller who asked her about the craziest rumors about her or her family.

She denied the swinger rumors but jokingly added that she wishes it was true!

As fans may already be aware, Jada and her Suicide Squad actor husband have been together for no less than 23 years.

The two are parents to 19-year-old son Jaden and daughter Willow, 16.

Will Smith is also father to 24-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship.

When asked about their personal bedroom time and how they keep their intimate life exciting after being together for such a long time, Jada claimed they just have an attraction and chemistry that many people don’t.

‘I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that is the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!’

It seems like they are just made for each other, and they don’t need any spicing up in the bedroom.

So the rumors about their crazy sex practices have obviously not been confirmed, but, do you think Will and Jada are swingers?