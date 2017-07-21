FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
will smith beyonce andy cohen johnny depp tom cruise blake shelton Tupac emma watson nick loeb jessica alba angelina jolie ben affleck Jackie Christie bella thorne jennifer garner ryan phillippe brad pitt scarlett johansson naomi watts chris pine justin bieber joseline hernandez jennifer lopez
Home » Hollywood

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Speculations She And Husband Will Smith Are Swingers

Nick Markus Posted On 07/21/2017
0
581 Views
0


Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Rumors She and Will Smith Are swingersSource: blavity.com

According to the actress, the rumors about her and Will’s sex life are not true! During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 20, Jada Pinkett Smith decided to address the speculations that she and her husband Will Smith are swingers.

The 45-year-old star brought up the topic while taking a question from a caller who asked her about the craziest rumors about her or her family.

She denied the swinger rumors but jokingly added that she wishes it was true!

As fans may already be aware, Jada and her Suicide Squad actor husband have been together for no less than 23 years.

The two are parents to 19-year-old son Jaden and daughter Willow, 16.

Will Smith is also father to 24-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship.

When asked about their personal bedroom time and how they keep their intimate life exciting after being together for such a long time, Jada claimed they just have an attraction and chemistry that many people don’t.

‘I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that is the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!’

It seems like they are just made for each other, and they don’t need any spicing up in the bedroom.

Advertisement

So the rumors about their crazy sex practices have obviously not been confirmed, but, do you think Will and Jada are swingers?

Post Views: 581

Read more about will smith jada pinckett smith

Advertisement

You may also like
Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes She And Will Smith Were Swingers AKA Swapped Partners With Other Married Couples
07/21/2017
Will Smith Reveals First Trailer For Netflix Fantasy Cop Movie ‘Bright’!
07/20/2017
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Still Furious Over Her Portrayal In The Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’
07/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *