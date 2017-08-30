Jacqueline Laurita Slams Melissa Gorga And Teresa Giudice After ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Demotion

Jacqueline Laurita is being told by fans to stop obsessing over Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, but she is not listening.

Laurita has been demoted on Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, yet every second she gets, she is talking about her co-stars who are now her former friends.

The reality star recently took part in a Facebook Live session where she was bombarded with questions about the rift between herself and Gorga and Giudice.

Laurita made sure to blame her co-stars for all the fights and shading that took place.

She got into a fiery exchange with one fan who advised her to move on and let go of the past.

The person stated that Gorga and Giudice had stopped talking about her and pleaded with her to do the same.

She clapped back by saying: “Wrong! Melissa told me she hated me the whole time and only friended me because she had to in order to be on the show. Teresa is the one who kept bringing up the past in REAL time! I just held her accountable for what she brought up.”

Laurita declined to take responsibility for her actions and continued to shade the other ladies.

She added: “In real time it was her bringing up the past. You saw it edited.”

It is a bit odd that Laurita cannot stop talking about her ex-friends when she is telling anyone who would listen to her that she is so “happy to be on the outside” of the drama.

She recently stated: “They wanted me to come on and start filming part-time to see how the storyline unfolded and then [said they] maybe would make me full-time. They were not guaranteeing full-time, so for me to film all season long under all that stress and drama to not have a guaranteed full-time [spot] was not worth it for me, so I said no.”

Laurita also claims that she feels sorry for her friends on “RHONJ” because she knows that Gorga and Giudice will make their lives a living hell.

Some say that all of this is also a clever way to remain relevant.