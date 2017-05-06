FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna donald trump cheryl burke DJ khaled corey gamble blake shelton christina el moussa Loni Love Liz Hagelthorn nicki minaj beyonce chris brown meghan king edmonds caitlyn jenner catelynn lowell kelly ripa apollo nida abby lee miller kanye west Joseline Hernandez Jacqueline Laurita
Home » Entertainment

Jacqueline Laurita, Of ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Fame, Might Get A Show On Another Network – Slams Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/06/2017
2
3.3K Views
3


Jacqueline Laurita Real Housewives of New JerseyCredit: Bravo

Jacqueline Laurita opened up about her exit from “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” being harassed by Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and the rumors that she might get a new show on another network.

Advertisement

Last week, Jacqueline, 47, and Chris Laurita, also 47, attended an event benefiting research in autism where they conducted several interviews with media outlets.

Talking to Too Fab and Fox, the reality star said Bravo asked her to fake her relationship with the other cast members so she could stay.

Mrs. Laurita stated that she was unable to be a phony friend to a group of women who dislike her.

She said: “The show is about an ensemble of women who hang out, it was going to be hard to have that.They were worried about how we were going to make that work.”

Chris confessed that his wife is not an Oscar-winning actress and is unable to pretend to be nice to her costars.

The proud husband said: “The bottom line is, she’s not going to pretend to get along with someone that she doesn’t get along with.”

Jacqueline stated that Gorga and Giudice worked overtime to get her fired.

LOVING Miami!!!! XOXO!

A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on

She revealed: “They tried [to influence the decision to have me gone]. But, I don’t think anyone has that kind of power. I think that maybe the housewives didn’t want to [film with me].”

Despite all the drama and madness that occurred, the pair said under the right circumstances they would return for season 8.

#Repost @ashleenicholemua ・・・ My cool dude 😎 @cameronmalleo

A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on

Chris explained: “We’ll see what happens… You never know where it’ll go.”

Jacqueline added: “You never know what the future will hold.”

Advertisement

Rumors are swirling around that she has been offered a show on a different network.

Post Views: 3,250

Read more about Jacqueline Laurita

You may also like
Jacqueline Laurita Leaving The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Drama With Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga
04/04/2017
Read Next
2 Comments

Tina
05/07/2017 at 2:02 pm
Reply

What a shame, the bullies won. Dreadful people. But at least she now can be fire day with decent people rather than jail birds


Deb Beecher
05/07/2017 at 10:28 am
Reply

I don’t think I will like the show as much without them. This is a bummer!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *