Jacqueline Laurita Leaving The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Drama With Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga

Jacqueline Laurita bid adieu to “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Laurita will not be on the eighth season of the hit series, and her fans can blame controversial sisters-in-law, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, for her departure.

On Monday, the 46-year-old reality star sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” where she explained that Bravo decided to dump her because she did not fit with the other cast members.

Laurita, who was part of the original cast members alongside Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub, made it clear that she did not ask for a raise or more limelight.

She also claimed that the network offered her a part-time position hoping that she would “blend in” with the other ladies, but she declined.

The former star of “Manzo’d with Children” had the following to say to “Entertainment Tonight”: “Unfortunately, I will not be returning [to RHONJ]. I think the feeling [from the network ‘Bravo’] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members.”

The co-author of “Get It!: The Busy Girl’s Guide to Getting Your “It” Together: A Beauty, Style,” went on to add: “I think they [the network] feel I no longer fit in with the group.”

She also explained: “I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of tryout again, it just didn’t feel right.”

On season 7 of “RHONJ,” Laurita became close to Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania but was engaged in numerous fights with both Giudice and Gorga, 38, who flat out accused her of being a stripper.

