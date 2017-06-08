Jacqueline Laurita Caught Leaking “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Season 8 Spoilers And Storylines

Jacqueline Laurita has been caught leaking juicy details about the upcoming 8th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” A few months ago, it was revealed by Laurita that Bravo fired her.

While the network never commented on why Laurita was let go, she took to social media and conducted several interviews where she shared her side of the story. Laurita claimed she got the boot because she did not “blend well” with her co-stars.

The reality star also claimed that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice were the ones who influenced the network to dump her.

She stated: “They tried [to influence the decision to have me gone]. But, I do not think anyone has that kind of power. I think that maybe the housewives did not want to [film with me]. Unfortunately, I will not be returning. I think the feeling [from the network] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members.”

Laurita went on to say that she did not want to fake it on the reality series and added:“The bottom line is, she is not going to pretend to get along with someone that she does not get along with.”

Some reports alleged she got into a fight with Bravo because they refused to give her a pay raise.

She denied the claims and added: “I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of try out again, it just didn’t feel right. No, we did not even talk money.We did not even get that far!”

While making the media rounds, she let it slip that Danielle Staub would be returning to the reality series and went on to say that she is more or less a cyber bully.

She added: “I know she is filming, but I do not know if it has been decided if she is a Housewife yet. She has been harassing me for years.She does not intimidate me at all. I have nothing to apologize to Danielle for. She has contacted people on social media to make up fake accounts to harass me.”

In the past weeks, several details about the series have surfaced online. Along with Staub’s comeback, it was revealed that that Giudice, Gorga, and Season 7 newcomers – Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker – will be back for the shading, lying, drinking, and usual backstabbing.

Laurita revealed several storylines from season 8 of “RHONJ” among them “they are softening Danielle’s image” and “Kim threw a chair at Teresa/ Bravo hired two new girls, and all the fighting will revolve around them.”