Jackie Christie’s Daughter Takari Lee Spills Secrets In New Book: Alleges Family Would “Take Stolen Goods Back To The Store!”

Jackie Christie has been under fire for the unfair treatment of her daughter, Takari Lee, for many years now. On the show, viewers have only learned about the situation in which cast mate Evelyn Lozada donated to the woman’s GoFundMe campaign, but off camera even more drama is going down.

Since the infamous GoFundMe debacle, Takari Lee has gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers. Her popularity comes from telling her side of the story on the things that she went through as a child, and now as an adult, of being the daughter that Jackie Christie doesn’t favor.

The 27-year-old woman is putting her status to good use by deciding to write a tell-all book that will for sure be a best-seller if everything in it is as interesting as the excerpt where she recalls how her mother, grandmother, and aunts returned stolen goods back to the store in exchange for money.

In the juicy snippet, Takari writes: “My mother, grandmother, and aunts would drive to the area malls and take stolen goods back to the department store like Saks Fifth Ave, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom’s to name a few. Doing mall runs would sometimes take all day and we kids would have to sit in the car waiting for them to finish their business.”

The book, which is titled “Lights to a Shadow: The Takari Lee Christie Story,” is receiving mixed reviews from followers.

Some feel that it’s not right for Takari to blast her mother like that, especially including the section of the book where she tells about the crimes that were committed because Jackie did it to put food on the table for her family.

Others come to her defense by saying Lee is speaking her truth since we won’t be able to hear it on “Basketball Wives” anytime soon.

The memoir is slated to be released next month. Will you be reading it?