Jackie Christie Says She “Built” Basketball Wives

Todd Malm Posted On 08/15/2017
Jackie ChristieSource: FamousPeople.com

Jackie Christie is having a hard time getting along with cast members lately. The reality star is not only feuding with Evelyn Lozada; now she’s even shading executive producer of Basketball Wives, Shaunie O’Neal!

In a sit-down with Power 105.1’s, The Breakfast Club, Jackie was probed about what has made the series so successful.

Did Jackie offer a humble response on how everyone worked together to make it what it is today?

Nope! Instead, the star claimed she “built” it.

She claimed, “It’s my baby. I built this. I have been here. I cultivated it. I built the audience, and that’s why I continue to do it because it’s a thing with me now where this is my following. This (Basketball Wives) is my legacy I’m leaving behind.”

Later in the video, the reality star said Shaunie doesn’t have the power as many people think she does.

According to Jackie, Shaunie can’t even fire her even if she wanted to because she doesn’t have that kind of clout on the set.

In case you’re not privy to recent culture, Jackie – who is currently hitched to Doug Christie, a former NBA star – has been a reoccurring guest on the show for a total of six seasons since the franchise first premiered in 2010 before getting a spinoff titled, Basketball Wives LA which started in 2011.

Christie has become known for her over-the-top antics as well as her public meltdowns that have proved entertaining to watch, to say the least!

If you want to see the interview, we have it above! What do our readers think? Did she really play a crucial role in the success of the show or is her confidence over the top?

3 Comments

Sheezy
08/15/2017 at 6:41 pm
Reply

Basketball wives was about to get cancelled that’s why they brought Tami and Evelyn back. Jackie wasn’t even on the 1st season and when they started the L.A season it was Gloria (Matt Barnes) ex wife and her sister is who kept the show interesting. Jackie was and is the non MF factor.


SPARKLE
08/15/2017 at 6:33 pm
Reply

Jackie is the show her and Tammi Lawd lol. I tune in for them two. Don’t skip on Malaysia with her straight in your face “you said it”. Eveyln came back as her typical self, now we know why. Smh create a diversion off your own personal mess another player gone. This explains why she set out on Jackie. Shaunie appears to want viewers who she shade doesn’t matter. If it’s not dollars, it makes no sense. Jackie is real with her bout it bout attitude straight stupid. It takes an intelligent person to play the fool, laughing straight to the bank. Indeed


JP
08/15/2017 at 2:15 pm
Reply

Like it or love it but she’s right. The show would be boring. What would Evelyn do, the other cast? All they did was talk about Jackie 24/7. Viewers say they want her gone but every tweet they send is about Jackie during the shows airing. They need another cray cray to replace Jackie. I dont see that happening.


