Jackie Christie Says She “Built” Basketball Wives

Jackie Christie is having a hard time getting along with cast members lately. The reality star is not only feuding with Evelyn Lozada; now she’s even shading executive producer of Basketball Wives, Shaunie O’Neal!

In a sit-down with Power 105.1’s, The Breakfast Club, Jackie was probed about what has made the series so successful.

Did Jackie offer a humble response on how everyone worked together to make it what it is today?

Nope! Instead, the star claimed she “built” it.

She claimed, “It’s my baby. I built this. I have been here. I cultivated it. I built the audience, and that’s why I continue to do it because it’s a thing with me now where this is my following. This (Basketball Wives) is my legacy I’m leaving behind.”

Later in the video, the reality star said Shaunie doesn’t have the power as many people think she does.

According to Jackie, Shaunie can’t even fire her even if she wanted to because she doesn’t have that kind of clout on the set.

In case you’re not privy to recent culture, Jackie – who is currently hitched to Doug Christie, a former NBA star – has been a reoccurring guest on the show for a total of six seasons since the franchise first premiered in 2010 before getting a spinoff titled, Basketball Wives LA which started in 2011.

Christie has become known for her over-the-top antics as well as her public meltdowns that have proved entertaining to watch, to say the least!

Advertisement

If you want to see the interview, we have it above! What do our readers think? Did she really play a crucial role in the success of the show or is her confidence over the top?