Jackie Christie Releases Text Messages From Estranged Daughter Takari Lee: “This Is The Kari I Know And Love”

It is the end of the season for “Basketball Wives” but the drama is far from over. Jackie Christie has just released a screenshot of a conversation that she had with her estranged daughter, Takari Lee, who claims that she hasn’t talked to her mom in a very long time.

On the finale of “Basketball Wives,” Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams are still dealing with their feelings from what they read in Takari Lee’s memoir titled “Lights to a Shadow.” They claim that Jackie hasn’t seen her grandchild that was badly burned in a daycare fire since he was born.

The friends think that Jackie is heartless since she didn’t contribute to the GoFundMe account that was set up to help Takari pay to treat her son’s burns.

Jackie tells a very different story, one that says that she and her daughter used to talk very regularly.

Since Takari has been releasing excerpts of her book, Christie has been called out by both co-stars and fans. Apparently, it’s time for the mother of three to clear her name.

In an Instagram post, Jackie uploads a conversation that she allegedly had in January of this year with her 27-year-old daughter.

The two seem to be getting along because Takari sent Jackie a picture of her three adorable kids and their father to which Jackie responded: “Love you guys for life!”

In the shot, Takari even said that they loved her too.

The screengrab was uploaded with a caption that read: ” Prayed on it and decided I can’t sit back quiet taking the high road and allow my name & character to be assassinated and be wrongly accused… this ain’t my thang…but folks are being tricked & that’s not right ~ I stand in purity honesty & love I’m a open book always have been, just ask me my family has and always will be my world. photo is of Derek Ta’Kari’s kids father and their sons, Text was kari & myself January 2017′ & for the record this is the Kari I know & love.”

Takari, who is also expecting a fourth baby in a few months, allegedly sent her mother the big news and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day in another photo.

This doesn’t look good for Takari, who has been publicly bashing her mom for months now. Who do you think is telling the truth?