FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce blac chyna vicki gunvalson Jackie Christie bernice burgos amber portwood kenya moore javi marroquin khloe kardashian Eniko Parrish selena gomez kylie jenner janet jackson kourtney kardashian howard stern brielle biermann kevin hart tyga joseline hernandez bella thorne kris jenner Kirk Frost Stevie J
Home » Entertainment

Jackie Christie Posts Throwback Videos Amid Looming Takari Lee Book Release

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/24/2017
0
742 Views
1


Jackie ChristieSource: Centric

Jackie Christie has been receiving scathing criticism for the way she favors the kids that she shares with Doug Christie but neglects her 27-year-old daughter, Takari Lee Christie. Takari has begun openly speaking about and sharing her experiences with her mother from when she grew up until the current day and will be releasing her book titled “Lights to a Shadow” next month.

Amid the rumors and looming book release date, Jackie Christie posted a few throwback videos that included both of her daughters via Instagram.

The throwbacks are from an Canadian-based TV show called “The Things We Do For Love.”

The clips pre-date the birth of Christie’s son and were filmed when she was modeling as her husband, Doug Christie, was playing for the Toronto Raptors.

It was clearly a much happier time, years before Takari started making claims about being treated differently than her younger sister.

The posts were met with some harsh comments accusing Jackie of trying to fake nice with Takari in order to gain the favor of the general public and to stop the 27-year-old from doing any interviews about her relationship with her mother.

It would be too late for Jackie to stop Takari Lee from putting out the book, so maybe she genuinely does want to reconnect and close the distance between them.

The book will be spilling all the details of Takari and Jackie’s life, including stories that tell how the family would return stolen items to the store, how she was treated inferior to her sister, and how Doug tried his best to make her feel like his own but was blocked by his wife.

Advertisement

Takari Lee posted a snippet of an excerpt from “Lights to a Shadow” that already got people talking. At this rate, it seems like the book will be a best-seller and she won’t have to worry about creating a Go Fund Me ever again.

Post Views: 742

Read more about Jackie Christie Takari Lee

Advertisement

You may also like
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Takari Lee Spills Secrets In New Book: Alleges Family Would “Take Stolen Goods Back To The Store!”
07/17/2017
Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie Feud Reaches New Heights As ‘Basketball Wives’ Chief Shaunie O’Neal Speaks Her Truth
06/28/2017
Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie In Epic ‘Basketball Wives’ Showdown — Jackie’s Real Age Revealed
06/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *