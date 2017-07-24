Jackie Christie Posts Throwback Videos Amid Looming Takari Lee Book Release

Jackie Christie has been receiving scathing criticism for the way she favors the kids that she shares with Doug Christie but neglects her 27-year-old daughter, Takari Lee Christie. Takari has begun openly speaking about and sharing her experiences with her mother from when she grew up until the current day and will be releasing her book titled “Lights to a Shadow” next month.

Amid the rumors and looming book release date, Jackie Christie posted a few throwback videos that included both of her daughters via Instagram.

The throwbacks are from an Canadian-based TV show called “The Things We Do For Love.”

The clips pre-date the birth of Christie’s son and were filmed when she was modeling as her husband, Doug Christie, was playing for the Toronto Raptors.

It was clearly a much happier time, years before Takari started making claims about being treated differently than her younger sister.

The posts were met with some harsh comments accusing Jackie of trying to fake nice with Takari in order to gain the favor of the general public and to stop the 27-year-old from doing any interviews about her relationship with her mother.

It would be too late for Jackie to stop Takari Lee from putting out the book, so maybe she genuinely does want to reconnect and close the distance between them.

The book will be spilling all the details of Takari and Jackie’s life, including stories that tell how the family would return stolen items to the store, how she was treated inferior to her sister, and how Doug tried his best to make her feel like his own but was blocked by his wife.

Advertisement

Takari Lee posted a snippet of an excerpt from “Lights to a Shadow” that already got people talking. At this rate, it seems like the book will be a best-seller and she won’t have to worry about creating a Go Fund Me ever again.