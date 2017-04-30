Ja Rule “Relieved” After Fyre Festival Attendees Are Home Safe, Was Not Meant To Be Scam

Ja Rule announced attendees of the first-ever Fyre festival in the Bahamas had returned home after concert-goers arrived in less than hospitable conditions.

The creator said, “we are relieved to share that all guest are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund. Our deepest apologies.”

The event was created by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule and was thought to be a unique and “multi-day luxury” music and arts festival with celebrity chef created meals and “impressive” accommodations.

Tickets ranged from prices of $1’500 to $12’000 with those who bought VIP passes even getting access to a yacht.

In reality, what happened was attendee’s arriving at a festival where many performers had not shown up, including Blink 182, and meals prepared were merely cheese on bread with a small salad for dinner.

The “accommodations” included tents and mattresses. Concert-goers said trying to get into the festival was chaotic.

Despite the horrible conditions at the festival for people who paid thousands of dollars, Ja Rule insisted the event was not meant to be a scam.

He wrote, “we are working right now on getting everyone off the island safe. That is my immediate concern.”

He went on to say it wasn’t his fault for the mishap, but he takes full responsibility for the disappointing event and all of the inconvenience it caused fans.

Ja Rule and his business partner McFarland have had a history of lackluster events and promotions.

The pair previously created a credit card called Magnises, an “elite credit card” that had a $250 annual fee for discounted access to exclusive events and parties. Customers claimed the card never actually delivered on the perks it was advertising, common to many credit cards.