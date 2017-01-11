J.R. Smith’s Daughter is Still Fighting

The NBA champion and his wife, Jewel, revealed to their fans that their daughter, Dakota, was born 5 months too early. J.R. and his wife, announced it earlier this month on social media, after appreciating everyone who had checked up on his thumb injury – which has kept him out since December. We’ve been told that the couple’s daughter is fighting hard and she’s doing well.

J.R. started off by thanking his fans for all the love he received for his injury, but immediately announced that there was something much more important the couple wanted to share with the fans. Jewel, his wife, announced that Dakota had been born five months early amidst of all the congratulatory messages on her expected delivery. The couple decided to share the sad news as a source of encouragement for others who have gone or will go through it. She got choked up as she asked everyone to keep the Smith family in their prayers.

Reports say that baby Dakota was born between 21 and 22 weeks into the gestation period. Her parents stated that she weighted one pound at birth. A typical healthy gestation period is approximately 40 weeks.

Dakota, who is now eight days into her battle, is receiving the best care and is said to be doing well. There have been multiple reports of babies born prematurely that survive. Don’t get me wrong, its rare, hence why these babies are called “medical miracles”. We just hope baby Dakota can be a miracle too.

We’ll be praying for the Smith’s!