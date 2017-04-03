J.Lo. Introduced Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez To Her Mother Already! The Three Spotted On Outing

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided to take their relationship to another level already!

Just a couple of weeks or so, the fans were unsure whether Lopez’s romance with the former baseball star was real or just for show and now they are definitely inseparable.

This past weekend, the two were spotted out and about in New York and they were holding hands!

But what is even more shocking for such a new relationship is the fact that Jennifer’s mother was also with them during their outing.

Guadalupe Rodriguez looked just as happy as the couple, meaning that she likes Rodriguez for her daughter.

The actress and singer was dressed in all black and wore mirrored shades as well, while the sportsman wore casual clothes – jeans and a jacket.

The pair seemed very excited to be in each other’s company and often gazed lovingly at one another.

The public appearance comes not too long after Rodriguez talked about his girlfriend on TV.

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he said on The View.

“She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter,” added the former baseball player.

As fans probably already know, Lopez is the mother of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme. Their father is her former husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Alex and his ex Cynthia Scurtis have daughters Natasha, 12 and eight-year-old Ella together.

Speculations say that the two have met at one of Lopez’s concerts in Las Vegas back in February and have been inseparable ever since.

At the beginning of this spring, the couple even went on a vacation to the Bahamas together.

