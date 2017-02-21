J.Lo Answers Ellen DeGeneres’ Questions About Her Relationship With Drake

Jennifer Lopez was invited to Tuesday’s episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show and, luckily the 47-years old singer didn’t manage to dodge many personal questions.

Ellen asked J.Lo. if her Valentine’s Day plans included Drake who she was seen cuddling with in the matching Instagram posts both artists posted in December.

It was clear that the host just tried to make Jennifer talk openly about her relationship with the rapper, especially after the rumors about Drake giving his new love a diamond necklace.

J.Lo was quick to react and told Ellen that Drake is on tour, but, of course, this didn’t stop the follow-up questions from coming. The “Jenny from the Block” singer said that she and Drake did record a song together, but they were just hanging out when those pictures were taken and posted on Instagram.

While on the show, Lopez also talked about some popular beliefs about her having a thing for younger men. She eventually said that age doesn’t matter at all, and it’s not their looks that matter that much to her, but the soul and the spirit.

So while Drake is on tour, is Jennifer supposed to feel relaxed and confident?

Drizzy performed in Dublin this Monday, and it seemed that only Rihanna was on his mind! It was her 29th birthday, and Drake wanted to point out that to the audience, telling the crowd that this day was about someone he cares much about and has a lot of love and respect for.

Instead of singing Happy Birthday, Rihanna’s song “Work” filled 3Arena, so things seem to be getting a bit complicated. Should J.Lo be worried or was Drake’s message intended only as a friend?