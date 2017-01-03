J Lo and Drake spent NYE like a real couple!

Signs that we’re dealing with a new and hot Hollywood couple are getting extremely clear. Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent together New year’s Eve and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

NYE is certainly a night you want to celebrate with your love ones and Jennifer Lopez made sure that she got to spend every moment with Drake, her new flame. For that to happen, J.Lo was forced to back out from her New Year’s Eve appearance plan, as she was scheduled to show up at E11EVEN, in Miami, on December 31. The alleged reason? – “personal and family time.”

Well, the 47-year-old singer’s personal and family time led her to Hakkasan club in Las Vegas, where Drake had a job obligation. Like two teenagers, witnesses said that the two were nearly inseparable. When he wasn’t on stage, Drake made sure that J.Lo got all his attention. Looks like there no room for Marc Anthony or any other suitor in Jennifer’s life.

What started as a music project surely turned into something else. A beautiful, but surprising love story. Before New Year’s, the pair attended a makeshift Winter Wonderland prom together, a real life fairytale for both of them. They spent the evening dancing and starring in each others eyes, being so romantic.

This wasn’t their first moment of expressing love. Since like two months ago, the two have made the impossible to always spend time together. Many say that their feelings are genuine and this isn’t a publicity stunt. And why would it be? Drake’s career is at the top, while J.Lo is always going to be a Latino diva.

In the end, all it matters is that they seem so comfortable together and we wish them all the best. And, hopefully, we will see similar pictures in 2018 as well!