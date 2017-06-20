J.Lo And A-Rod Spent Big Bucks On A Vacation In Europe

Is she still Jenny from the block? J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez threw $350.000 for a vacation in France to celebrate their love, mixing sightseeing with spending some time on a yacht.

The couple took a private plane to Paris and a few other cities in France over the weekend, and, of course, the paparazzi were close to all the action.

The singer and the former baseball player were photographed having the best time of their lives in the City of Light, but this vacation wasn’t cheap at all.

Let’s break it down for all us ‘mortals’ out there on how to spend $350,000 on a vacation in France…

First of all, the pair likely traveled from Miami to Nice via Private Fly Long Range Jet, adding to the bill nearly $80,000. From Nice to Paris they took another private jet, throwing another $9,000 for their serenity.

Add another $95,000 for going back to Los Angeles via Private Fly Long Range Jet, and you’ll see that J.Lo and A-Rod spent nearly $184,000 only on the flights.

Most other expenses were pretty small. For example, in Nice, they rented a car to get to Monte Carlo, where the couple took the Tour of Place du Casino (Casino Monte Carlo), concluding their night with dinner at La Chevre D’Or. Price tag? About $500, a bargain.

But how did they get to $350,000?

Well, two days on a luxury yacht off the coast of France really stretched the bill, with nearly $160,000.

They also stayed in Le Meurice Hotel in Paris, where the Presidential Apartment could have taken from their pockets $11,160 in total for their stay if they chose the nicest room the hotel offers.

The days when Jennifer Lopez sang “My Love Don’t Cost A Thing” seem to be well in the past…