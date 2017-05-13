J.K. Rowling’s Handwritten Harry Potter Prequel Disappears During UK Mysterious Robbery

This whole plot could be credited to Lord Voldermort himself and his Death Eaters. A rare handwritten Harry Potter prequel was stolen in the U.K. under some shady conditions.

The story had 800 pages, and it was written on an A5 postcard by J.K. Rowling.

Burglars stole the manuscript from a home in the suburbs in Birmingham, England.

The Police from West Midlands issued a plea for the Potter memorabilia this Friday as the detectives were not able to break the case with their weak powers for investigating.

Officer PC Paul said that the only people who would buy this unique piece are the true Harry Potter fans and he appealed to anyone who sees the item and who is offered it for sale.

“We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police,” he said.

Rowling also sent out a personal message asking Twitter followers not to buy the prequel in case someone offers it to them.

This rare and unique piece was sold for approximately $32,000 at an auction back in 2008 to benefit Dyslexia Action and English PEN, a group promoting free speech and fighting for human rights.

The piece was signed by Rowling and also graced with the following words: “From the prequel, I am not working on — but that was fun”.

The New York Times offered more details on the content of the piece saying that the prequel it set before the birth of Harry Potter and it focuses on his father, James, and on his mentor, Sirius Black.

Some jewelry was also stolen from the property of Howard Road in Birmingham, when someone broke, according to the police. Anyone who has information on the postcard and anyone who knows anything about the break-in is kindly asked to contact the West Midlands Police.