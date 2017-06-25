J.K. Rowling Shares New Information About A Second Harry Potter!

J.K. Rowling took to Pottermore this week to reveal new exclusive information about the beloved Potter family. In the story titled The Potter Family, the author wrote that Harry’s great-grandfather’s name was named Henry but was called Harry by his close ones.

‘Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates) was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 – 1921. Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight,’ the text reads.

As fans of the hugely popular book and film series are certainly already aware, The Scared Twenty-Eight were families that in the 1930s were considered Pure-Blood.

With this opportunity, the writer also revealed that the Potters were not on this list, despite being Pure-Blood.

Harry fathered Fleamont Potter, who had James Potter, Harry’s dad.

Rowling added that Fleamont and his wife Euphemia, were alive when James decided to marry muggle-born witch Lilly Evans but did not live long enough to meet their son- Harry.

The famous books went on to be turned into just as successful films, Daniel Radcliffe taking on the role of The Boy Who Lived for eight installments.

