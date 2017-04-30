FREE NEWSLETTER
J.K. Rowling Reveals Huge Spoiler About The Upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Movie!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/30/2017
Fantastic Beasts Newt ScamanderSource: screenrant.com

It is safe to say J.K. Rowling is an infinite source of imagination and creativity and it’s no surprise that fans always ask her details about her characters all the time.

Recently one fan, in particular, asked a pregnant question related to Newt Scamander and the writer’s answer was very interesting.

Rowling did not hesitate to give a little hint which for sure is a spoiler for the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2”.

The reveal comes after a fan expressed their curiosity regarding Newt’s patronus.

The fan posed the question to Rowling via her Twitter account, tweeting: “could you please please please tell me which animal is newt’s patronus? Or is that a spoiler of the next movies?”

The “Harry Potter” writer simply answered: “Big spoiler.”

As fans of the Harry Potter books and movie franchise surely already know, a patronus is a magical apparition shaped like an animal which can be conjured using the spell Expecto Patronum.

The apparition serves as the wizard’s protector and is different for every person.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that Newt’s paronus will probably become an important detail in the Fantastic Beasts franchise considering he is so interested in magical creatures.

The story of the second movie is said to be set in the U.K. and Paris, and it is currently in pre-production.

Rowling will once again write the script and the film will be released sometime in 2018.

The first installment enjoyed wide recognition from the fans of Rowling’s world of magic and grossed $807.6 million worldwide.

Now, fans are excited to see Jude Law playing young Albus Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beast 2.”

Besides, Johhny Depp will also return to the second installment in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

What do you think is Newt’s patronus?

