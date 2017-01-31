J.J Watt is Off The Dating Market

NFL superstar J.J Watt has finally come out publicly with his relationship with U.S professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.

Advertisement

The Houston Texans defensive end took the big step today, posting an affectionate picture of the couple on Instagram to wish the soccer star a happy birthday.

You know it’s a big deal when you post your significant other on Instagram. The couple has been reportedly dating for months, but chose to keep it extremely low key. No public outings.

No social media postings or flirting. Nothing! All that changed today with J.J Watt’s post. Under the couply photo posted on his Instagram page, the NFL superstar wrote “Happy Birthday beautiful. May this be your best year yet! @kealiamae.” What a way to come out to the world and your 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Happy Birthday beautiful. May this be your best year yet! @kealiamae A photo posted by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:26am PST

Ohai, who is 25, plays as a forward for the Houston Dash. She is a Utah native and played at the college level at North Carolina for three years. The beautiful blonde also plays for the U.S women national team. She has made three appearances since her debut in October of last year.

She’s also the sister-in-law of Brian Cushing, who happens to play for the Houston Texans. It’s no wonder Watt has been extremely careful with their relationship.

Watt’s life on the football field hasn’t been as rosy as his personal life though. Watt, who is considered the best defensive player in the NFL, is currently injured and may miss the rest of the season due to a re-injured back. The NFL player also missed the entire preseason after surgery to correct his herniated disc.

Advertisement

We wish him a speedy recovery, but we know he’s in good hands.