Ivanka Trump’s Perfume Is Selling Like Hot Bread On Amazon, Is #GrabYourWallet Slowing Down?

Ivanka Trump has finally found a reason to smile when it comes to the state of her brand. Left-leaning groups and critics of her father’s policies have spent a lot of time going after retailers to boycott her products. For a while, those people were winning the PR fight, and stores like Nordstrom and Marshalls stopped carrying the brand. However, there are signs of a possible rebound for the first daughter. Ivanka Trump’s perfume is selling really well on Amazon.

Eau de Parfum is currently number one and two in Amazon’s beauty section with a lot of positive reviews. Trump supporters were quick to see this as a vindication of their long-held belief that the boycott was not sustainable in the long run.

Nonetheless, it is best to wait before any conclusion is made. All of this could be temporary. Ivanka Trump is expected to play a very public role in her dad’s administration pushing women’s issues.

Since she seems to be more focused than the president on finding common ground with the other side, this could discourage the fervor of her father’s backers to buy her products. The upcoming months will provide more clarity on the matter. The positive media coverage around the resurgence of the brand could also be profitable for Mrs. Trump.

The #GrabYourWallet campaign was started in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood video leaked. In the clip, the 45th U.S. president can be heard telling television personality Billy Bush that by using his status as a famous person, he can grab women by their private parts.

It seems that Trump fans are now the ones grabbing Ivanka Trumps’s products.