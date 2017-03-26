FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kusher’s New Neighbors Are Sick Of Them Already And Here’s Why!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/26/2017
ivanka trump jarek kushnerSource: nbcnews.com

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have just moved in and apparently, their new neighbors are not very happy with their presence in Washington D.C.

According to reports, after an initially welcoming reception, many residents of Kalorama neighborhood wrote to the city officials, complaining that after the first daughter and her husband moved in, several “No Parking” signs have been installed, beyond their home, extending to the fronts of other houses.

The reason why this happened is because the couple needed to accommodate all of the Secret Service vehicles.

“I started screaming,” next-door neighbor Rhona Friedman revealed. “If you happen to miss that moment before the spaces get filled, you’re dead. We were a nice, quiet residential community and we’ve become a neighborhood where people take pictures.”

Aside from the signs, metal barricades also line the block now and many secret service agents are always in the neighborhood, talking loudly to each other and even changing shirts in public sometimes.

“We’re just a little story in a cosmic, bigger story, which is the whole Trump phenomenon and how they push their way around,” Toby Moffett, a former Democratic Congressman who also lives in the neighborhood stated.

“You have people coming and going. You have three or four, sometimes five, SUVs that are very big and that aren’t from the neighborhood.”

After the many complaints, the officials received via email from Ivanka and Jared’s neighbors, a Secret Service rep released an official statement, promising to do everything possible to remediate the current situation.

The agency “makes every effort to collaborate with businesses and residents to minimize disruptions, while simultaneously maintaining the highest level of security for the individuals we are mandated to protect.”

