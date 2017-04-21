Ivanka Trump Won’t Be Promoting Her New Book Due To A Conflict Of Interest With The Whitehouse

Ivanka Trump has a new book coming out, but she will not be promoting it due to a conflict of interest!

Ivanka is the First Daughter of the United States, and she currently serves as an assistant to Mr. Trump.

She released a statement saying, “in light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”

The fashion mogul said on her Facebook on Thursday afternoon that she will not be promoting her new book due to the appearance of using her official role to promote the book and will not attend any promotional tours or make appearances in the media regarding her work.

The daughter of Donald Trump said she was extremely proud of the book and grateful to the many people who shared their stories within its pages.

According to the Trump heir, proceeds from the book titled, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, will go to the National Urban League and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Ivanka added she has dealt with the demands of raising her family while building businesses and she recognizes she is far more fortunate than most.

This news comes after Time Magazine listed her as this year’s 100 Most Influential People.

Ivanka’s longtime friend, Wendi Murdoch, wrote a tribute to the Trump heir explaining their intimate friendship beginning when they lived in New York City together.

Murdoch and Trump had faced similar challenges related to being a working mother.

Murdoch explained she respects Ivanka for her courage and her ability to raise a family while having a positive impact on the world.