Ivanka Trump Said She Was Totally Surprised By The ‘Viciousness’ Of Politicians In Washington

In a new interview, Ivanka Trump revealed that she and her family had faced a level of ‘viciousness’ that she has never experienced before in her life. The daughter of Donald Trump, the man who was inaugurated as the president of the United States in January of 2017, opened up to Fox News about what it’s like to work as a politician in Washington.

She said, ‘It is hard, and there is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not anticipating the intensity of this experience. But this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration expect to be transformative.’

As you know by this point, the Trump administration has been fraught with difficulties and controversies including the most recent case where James Comey, director of the FBI, was fired by Donald.

Despite all their troubles, Ivanka says she has persisted.

‘I think some of the distraction and some of the ferocity had me a little blindsided on a personal level But for, I am trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people.’

When asked how the President felt about James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate last week, she said, ‘My father felt very vindicated in all the statements that he has been making and feels incredibly optimistic.’

The fashion designer added, ‘we are really focused on why the American people elected Donald Trump as their president.’

Both sides of the political spectrum argue that Trump has won for different reasons, with some people claiming it was due to ‘racism,’ while others say he merely spoke to the interests of the working class.

However, the White House administration as a whole has had its fair share of battles, including the likes of Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.

Jared is currently cooperating with FBI agents on the investigation of alleged meddling by Russian Intelligence into the US federal election.

Despite that, the Trump beauty isn’t worried about her beau.

‘There is a 24-hours news cycle that gets fed by and is encouraged by lots of salacious details. At the end of the day, we are all focused on the work, and that’s very true for Jared. He is somebody who just likes to get things done,’ so he never gets involved with gossip.

And for how Jared gets along with his stepfather, Ivanka mentioned they frequently go toe-to-toe with each other, but usually, it’s for the best. Sometimes, the President needs to hear alternative viewpoints.