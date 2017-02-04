Ivanka Trump Pushes Back Against Nordstrom Claims, Says Business Is Good

Ivanka Trump is doing some damage control after reports suggested earlier this week that retailer Nordstrom was dumping her fashion line. The rumors were devastating for the businesswoman because the retailer confirmed some of the information even going as far as stating that Mrs. Trump’s brand was not selling well. Political experts were quick to link the situation to President Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric during the campaign and the protests over his policies after he got sworn in.

Nordstrom was accused of pushing the weak sales angle to avoid the obvious political implications. Since October, after the Access Hollywood tape leaked, it was stated that Nordstrom no longer wanted to be associated with the name Trump. In the controversial 2005 video, the 45th U.S. president is heard bragging about how his celebrity status allowed him to grab women by their private parts.

At the time, many thought it was the end of the Trump campaign, but they were wrong. The business mogul went on to beat Hillary Clinton decisively in the Electoral College. Nordstrom never mentioned anything about poor sales when the chatter started growing near the end of the campaign.

A senior director of marketing for Ivanka Trump has come out to put the business relationship with the retailer into the right context. She explained: “Nordstrom ordered both apparel and shoes for the spring, and followed through with the orders on the apparel. They canceled the shoe order, kept the apparel order and moved the apparel from online into stores. It’s there.”

Neiman Marcus also removed some of first daughter’s jewelry and accessories from its website on Thursday. All of this is just coincidental, and everything is well, people close to Trump’s brand insist. A statement revealed: “The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains.”

It is not clear if Ivanka Trump will find another retailer of the same caliber.