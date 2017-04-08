Ivanka Trump Proud Of Her Children Who Performed For The Chinese President! See The Video!

The President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump couldn’t help but gush over her kids’ cuteness and fell very proud as they showed potential in handling international relations when they performed in front of the Chinese president on Friday evening.

Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States. 欢迎 (welcome)! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Yesterday, the first daughter traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for a very important meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and his spouse Peng Liyuan.

In order to make the Chinese president and first lady “feel at home” during their first meeting with American president Donald Trump, Ivanka brought along two of her kids, Arabella and Joseph to not only make the atmosphere more homey and joyful but also to have them sing to the couple.

Proud mother, Ivanka Trump took to social media to post a video of Arabella serenading the special guests.

“Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan’s official visit to the United States,” Ivanka captioned the post, adding a warn “Welcome!” to Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan.

The best moment of the day! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner were also present at the special international event.

Ivanka is not only occupying some important positions as part of her father’s administration at the White House but she is also a dedicated mother to her three kids.

She is also very proud of them and likes to share touching mother-child moments on social media for the enjoyment of her followers.

On March 27 it was also her son Theodore’s first birthday and she invited some important people to celebrate.

