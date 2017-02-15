Ivanka Trump Products Dropped From Burlington Coat Factory Website

Ivanka Trump is facing more problems with her brand, Burlington Coat Factory has removed her products from their website after people pushing the #grabyourwallet campaign started targeting the retailer. The department store has not put out a statement about the decision, but Trump supporters think it acted for political reasons. They plan to boycott Burlington and have taken to social media to blast what they see as some form of injustice. In this climate, companies have to carefully weigh every move because there could be a hefty price at the end.

Advertisement

After T. J. Maxx, Nordstrom, Marshalls, Neiman, and Marshalls, the #grabyourwallet movement is showing no sign of slowing down. It wants to punish companies who still decide to do business with a member of the Trump family. Moreover, even when there is a victory, it still keeps pushing for more.

For example, the group is asking for Burlington Coat Factory to remove Ivanka Trump’s products from brick-and-mortar locations. A statement posted on the #grabyourwallet website reads: “Burlington Coat Factory has removed all Trump brand goods from its site but has made no public statement about brick-and-mortar locations, so it too remains on the (boycott) list.”

The first daughter can take some solace in the fact that places like Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s still carry her products. Proponents of the boycott say that the free market is deciding all of this and conservatives should not complain because this is a principle that they love.

Advertisement

The 45th U.S. president believes that this a vendetta against a very nice person, who does not deserve the scorn.