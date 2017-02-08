Ivanka Trump Praises Lady Gaga As More Companies Drop Her Brand, Can Baby Theodore Save Her?

Ivanka Trump wants the world to know that she is doing well and is happy playing boss and assistant with her baby boy despite the deluge of businesses fleeing her brand. On Tuesday, via her very active Instagram account, Ivanka Trump shared a picture presumably taken by an aide as she was at the White House. In the snapshot, which has gone viral, the first daughter is dressed elegantly in black from head to toe as she makes a phone call.

The highlight of the picture is 10-month-old baby Theodore who is sitting on his mother’s lap with a large smile on his face. In the caption section, Donald Trump’s oldest daughter jokingly said that little Theo is her “personal assistant.”

Mrs. Trump later revealed that the photo was taken as she was waiting for her husband, Jared Kushner, who was with President Trump at a listening session. The cute picture of Ivanka with little Theo came just hours after she took to Twitter to praise Lady Gaga’s epic Super Bowl performance.

She wrote: “Incredible performance by @ladygaga #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl.” Many are saying that the sweet picture and the tweet might be ways for the businesswoman to change the conversation.

For the past week, all of the headlines about Ivanka were linked to the #GrabYourWallet campaign which has successfully convinced numerous companies to stop carrying her products. In October 2016, after President Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where he was caught telling Billy Bush he can grab women by their private parts, Shannon Coulter launched the #GrabYourWallet petition.

The goal – push for a boycott of all businesses that sell Trump family goods. Thus far, Nordstrom dumped all of Ivanka Trump’s shoes, jewelry, and other merchandise. Hours later, Neiman Marcus did the same. Belk, Jet, ShopStyle, and Home Shopping Network have all removed Ivanka’s brand from their online stores.