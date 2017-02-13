Ivanka Trump Meets Justin Trudeau To Push Women’s Involvement In Business

Ivanka Trump was very happy to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Monday for the launch of a collaboration between America and its closest neighbor to promote the advancement of women. Donald Trump’s presidency has been tumultuous on an international level, and he has shaken the world order in a way that has not been seen in a long while. Countries like Mexico, Australia, and France were forced to reevaluate their relationship with the US.

Trudeau, who is the complete opposite of Mr. Trump in terms of style and policy, has sought to find common ground with the 45th U.S. president. This meant avoiding talks about the Muslim ban, climate change, and other matters where their views differ.

The Canadian politician is a proud feminist, and during his time in office, he has done a lot to promote women and gender equality. This is a topic that the two countries can agree on at the moment. Supporting American women is something that has been assigned to Ivanka’s portfolio.

It is in that spirit the White House meeting took place today. Many female CEOs were invited to the roundtable, and Mrs. Trump’s stated goal is to increase the number of women involved in business.

In a photo that went viral, the mother of three can be seen gazing at Trudeau. The liberal leader has long been considered as attractive in the media. Here is what Ivanka said at the meeting: “I’m honored to be here and really looking forward to hearing from each of you who serve as tremendous role models for me and so many other business leaders across both of our countries.”

Trudeau and the American president also discussed trade issues.