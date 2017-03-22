Ivanka Trump Just Hired A Hollywood Stylist!

Since Donald Trump has taken public office, his oldest daughter Ivanka has been under fire for everything from the controversy surrounding her clothing line to her choice of outfits.

It looks like she might be caving into the pressure from the public because she has hired a stylist to help her with her wardrobe and her image.

Normally, Ivanka would show up to special events wearing clothing belonging to her own brand, but it looks like now she is looking for help. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she is hiring a woman named Cat Williams to help her revitalize her wardrobe.

Williams is a stylist who started her career in New York City and was educated in Australia. She has worked with the women who have helped famous actresses such as Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong-o’s with their red carpet experiences.

It’s unclear how long Trump and Williams have been working together, but Ivanka has been steadily upping her fashion game ever since moving to Washington, D.C. She regularly posts photos of herself in the West Wing where she has recently been granted a new office.

Ivanka has started to abandon her own clothing and is now embracing the fashion from other labels. She has sported a number of different high-end labels, including Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Roland Mouret.

Ivanka has been criticized before for wearing luxurious outfits and dresses at times that are far too serious and political.

She got herself into some trouble on social media when Ivanka and her husband shared a photo of each other on social media during the night Trump announced his very contentious and controversial immigration policy.

It was announced earlier in February of 2017 that Ivanka’s fashion line would be dropped by the infamous upscale retailer Nordstroms as well as K-Mart.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump’s brand took a huge hit in sales, as people began to criticize her for mixing politics and business together in a way that is unsuitable to being in public office.