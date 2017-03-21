Ivanka Trump Has Fun In Colorado Without Jared Kushner As Her Role Expands In The Donald’s White House

Ivanka Trump is currently in Colorado skiing and having fun with her family as her father, President Donald Trump, is making moves for her to become a full-time staffer in his administration.

Monday, some stunning pictures of Ivanka Trump surfaced where she was making her best Lindsey Vonn impressions on the slopes in The Centennial State.

The first daughter sported a white and light gray jacket, matching ski leggings, and a black helmet as she enjoyed the ski slopes.

The former businesswoman was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, Arabella, who showed the world she was also a pro at skiing.

The former reality television personality and socialite was spotted teaching her four-year-old son, Joseph, how to master the winter sport.

Her sister-in-law, Vanessa Trump, and her nine-year-old daughter – Kai – are also holidaying in Colorado.

As Mrs. Trump was enjoying Spring Break with her clan, her husband, Jared Kushner, was having a far less exciting day back in Washington DC where he was seen heading to work with the 45th president of the United States.

Many are speculating that POTUS wants his daughter to replace him in the White House after he announced that she is getting an office in the West Wing.

The real estate tycoon’s daughter has been given security clearance and will, therefore, have access to government-issued cell phones or computers.

Mrs. Trump’s role will be her father’s “eyes and ears,” according to her attorney, Jamie Gorelick.

Gorelick said: “Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground.”

Gorelick added: “Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not.”

Pro-Trump people are saying that if Hillary Clinton had won, her only child, Chelsea would have moved in the West Wing.