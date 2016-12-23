Ivanka Trump Harassed On Flight By JetBlue Passenger

Maybe as the daughter of the future president of the Unites States and a billionaire, Ivanka Trump should stop trying to be an everyday American. The whole world knows that if your last name is Trump you can afford to travel via a private jet. On Thursday, Mrs. Trump was onboard a JetBlue flight getting ready to take off at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport heading to San Francisco, California. Trump, who was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three young children was approached by a man who made some angry remarks.

The man in question has been identified as Dan Goldstein and is apparently a lawyer and gay activist. Goldstein said that the Trump family had ruined this great country, and now they are ruining his flight. He also asked why was the daughter of a self-described billionaire flying commercial.

As the man was bashing Trump, she stayed calm and tried to get her children to focus on coloring books. However, the Brooklyn attorney would not stop, forcing flight attendants to escort both Goldstein and his husband, Matthew Lasner, off the plane.

Contrary to rumors, the Secret Service did not intervene during the incident. It is hard to understand what truly happened on the plane when everyone is spinning a different tale.

Via Twitter, Lasner claimed that while Goldstein was angry after spotting Mrs. Trump on the plane, he was not violent and did not scream at her. Lasner said on the social networking site that they were unfairly removed from the flight. He tweeted: “My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane.”

He also denied the claims that his husband had premeditated the fight with the businesswoman. However, hours before he boarded the plane, he took to Twitter to say the opposite. Lasner wrote on Twitter: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil”

Moreover, another person, who was next to the man, claimed that he was agitated and he had planned to verbally attack the mother of three. According to Marc Scheff, a passenger, who was sitting behind Mrs. Trump: “Goldstein did a double take and said ‘Oh my God. This is a nightmare! Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private. Honestly, if I was her security I would have made the same call. I don’t think the man was capable of violence, sure. But I would worry that he would leave his seat or cause a scene in some way. ” Scheff later added: “And his husband had tweeted that he planned on doing that. So, again you know my politics, but I would have made the same call here. She handled the situation calmly and with class.”

Upon arriving in California, Trump and her family boarded a private jet for Hawaii where they will spend the holidays. Oddly enough, the Obamas are also vacationing on the archipelago.