Politics

Ivanka Trump Goes For A Romantic Walk With Husband Jared Kushner During Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Wedding

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/26/2017
ivanka trump jared kushner 1Source: cnn.com

Ivanka Trump and her hubby Jared Kushner went for a romantic walk at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wedding. The two looked very much in love during their stroll, and they looked like the perfect couple!

Donald Trump’s daughter wore a strikingly beautiful plunging white top and flowing yellow skirt, accessorized with a pair of comfortable flat shoes.

The outfit showed off her great figure as she enjoyed the nice weather at the side of her husband.

Jared also looked really cool in slacks and a light blue colored shirt.

Their outfits complimented each other perfectly, making it obvious that they are a couple.

ivanka trump jared kushnerSource: radaronline.com

The high-profile couple has been married since 2009, and they look like they are still in love.

Ivanka and Jared attended the wedding of the Treasury Secretary which, of course, was also attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The bride and groom said their vows at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C.

The wedding was officiated by Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife Karen Pence was in attendance too.

The paparazzi caught Ivanka and Jared joking and laughing around, obviously enjoying their little romantic walk.

The couple has been in the center of attention ever since Donald Trump won the presidential elections.

The first daughter even confessed that she was blind-sided by all the attention she received just for being Trump’s daughter.

