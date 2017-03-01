Ivanka Trump Gets Slammed For Wearing Pricey French Cocktail Dress At Joint Address To Congress

A $3,000 dress made in France has landed Ivanka Trump in hot water; the faux exposed bra strap did not help either.

Advertisement

Social media has been bashing Ivanka for not wearing American and for dressing up like she is a teenager going to the prom.

Tuesday evening, Donald Trump addressed both houses of Congress in a Joint Session where he dramatically changed his tone.

He also became a master at reading the teleprompter yet pushing the same policies that will alienate immigrants, Muslims, and minorities.

While the world was listening to Trump’s words and many hyperboles, all eyes were on his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The first daughter made sure she stole the spotlight in a bright fuschia dress.

Mrs. Trump turned heads in the stunning off the shoulder dress from French designer Roland Mouret Rawlings.

What is the price tag? More than $3,000.

The mom-of-two shared a picture of herself with Jared Kushner ahead of the event where she announced her excitement.

She wrote: “Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession.”

Twitter lit up with people asking, did Ivanka not hear her father’s message when he said “buy American, hire American,” just hours ago?

Others had a problem with the cut of the dress, which looked more like a cocktail outfit.

Some wondered why she was wearing a dress so tight and so colorful for a speech in front of Congress.

Few took issue with the fact that it was an off shoulder dress. They believed she was showing too much skin especially because she was sitting next to Caryn Owens.

Owens is the widow of William ‘Ryan’ Owens, a SEAL, who died during one failed raid in Yemen ordered by Trump last month

The SEAL’s widow wept as she received the longest ovation of the evening.

Advertisement

What do you think of Ivanka’s dress?