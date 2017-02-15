Ivanka Trump Gets Slammed For Oval Office Desk Picture

Ivanka Trump posts a picture of herself sitting in the Oval Office and is bashed for doing so. On Tuesday, via her Facebook page, Ivanka Trump unveiled a photo where she is seen with a huge smile sitting behind the Oval Office desk also known as the Resolute desk. The first daughter posed with her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing beside her. Mrs. Trump used the caption to say that she was pleased to be included in President Trump’s and the Canadian’s leader latest initiative dubbed The United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.

The photo was taken after a listening session that involved the two Trumps, Mr. Trudeau, and several high-profile female entrepreneurs from the U.S. and Canada.

The mother of three has always claimed that she is an expert on how women can succeed in business, so it was not that surprising to see her make her first appearance at a White House policy session for a topic that is dear to her heart.

However, it is baffling to many people as to why she was seating behind the Oval Office desk. Many slammed Ivanka and POTUS by saying this is not taking your daughter to work day.

Others said that picture is patronizing to women like Hillary Clinton and even Sarah Palin who worked hard and ran for office, compared to Ivanka who was put in that position by her daddy. Mrs. Trump is also being slammed because as a self-profess business expert, her brand has taken a serious hit, and instead of working to fix it, she is busy running around taking part of photo ops.

Few others came out to support Mrs. Trump by saying that the picture foretells the future of another Trump in the White House.