Ivanka Trump Fired By Nordstrom In Spectacular Way Over Poor Sales

Ivanka Trump has lost a major contract with Nordstrom Inc., which has prompted many to say that she is paying the price for her father, Donald Trump’s controversial policies. The businesswoman was seen yesterday leaving her Washington DC mansion looking a bit upset, and it is easy to understand why. The former reality TV personality learned earlier in the day that her bank account would take a hit. Nordstrom, a chain of luxury department stores, announced it is parting ways with the first daughter.

During the 2016 election, many assumed that Mr. Trump’s political career was over after a 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced where he was telling Billy Bush that as a celebrity he could grab women by their private parts. The video did not affect Trump’s campaign if anything it helped. The mogul raised millions of dollars the week the clip surfaced and went on to win the White House.

However, many women upset by Trump’s campaign launched what was called the Grab Your Wallet campaign, which had a simple goal – boycott stores that sell Donald and Ivanka Trump products. Several petitions inspired by the Grab Your Wallet campaign were launched targeting major retailers like Nordstrom Inc..

Thousands of people targeted Nordstrom Inc., and it appears that the petitions were successful. Thursday evening, all the merchandise made by the first daughter were removed from the website. The socialite has been collaborating with Nordstrom since 2011.

Many of Trump’s supporters asked the company, why did it stop selling Ivanka’s shoes and clothing? In a tweet, Nordstrom said their decision is not political but was based on its sales performance.

The company said: “Our buying decisions are based on sales, so it was not a political decision for us. We’re sorry for any disappointment.” Other companies including Shoes.com and Bellacor have all stopped selling products by the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump

Many are applauding the move by Nordstrom while others claimed that they would start boycotting the company.