Ivanka Trump Denounces “White Supremacy” In Light Of Charlottesville Protests

Ivanka Trump has something to say about the protests that left three people dead in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12th. The daughter of president Donald Trump took to Twitter to denounce what she called racism in bigotry in our society.

In case you missed it, protestors took to the streets to fight against the removal of Robert E Lee, the Confederate general who lost to the northern states in the American Civil War.

In her tweet, she wrote, “There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville.”

Her father, Donald, was initially criticized for not using the terms “neo-nazi’s” and “racism” while coming out to fight back against the protestors.

According to reports, some of the people who were protesting were bearing swastika’s resembling the National Socialists in Germany of the Second World War.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, not long ago, many celebrities and public figures used their respective social media accounts to shame Donald Trump for not coming out to publicly condemn the “neo-nazi’s.”

In his tweet, he wrote, “We all must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one! Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, making it better-but Charlottesville sad!”

While speaking to reporters in New Jersey, the President claimed the administration condemns racism and any acts of bigotry and violence on any side. Several other prominent politicians came out earlier to criticize Trump for not “calling the evil by its name.”