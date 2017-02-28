Ivanka Trump Dazzles At Governors Ball As Melania Trump Takes A Back Seat

Donald Trump held his first Governors Ball, but all eyes were on Melania and Ivanka Trump who had a major fashion faceoff.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, to make sure that Mr. Trump did not watch the Oscars, Melania Trump and members of Trump’s administration thought it would be an excellent idea to hold the first major social event at the White House.

Mrs. Trump hosted 46 governors from both sides of the political aisle to the house of the people.

Via a press release, Barron’s mother announced that the theme of the night was Spring’s Renewal.

To accomplish that goal, the White House was decorated with flowers including jasmines and roses to provide a “dazzling, sensorial experience” to the attendees.

For the event, the first lady wore a floor-length black gown with lapels and light makeup.

It is not known why, but Mrs. Trump opted not take any full-length pictures.

Some are saying that is because she is fed up with the media focusing on her wardrobe choice.

While others believe that Mrs. Trump did not want to compete with the young and fabulous stars who were killing it on the red carpet of the 2017 Oscars in haute couture.

However, Ivanka Trump took the different decision; she wanted to shine for the soirée.

The mother of three, who dazzled in a strapless polka-dot creation by J.Mendel that cost $4,295, took to social media to share photos of her dress and shoes.

There was no competition, Ivanka Trump won the most gorgeous and glamorous titled at the Governors Ball in the nation’s Capital.

Credit: Getty

The first lady said she was thrilled to host the event and gave more details about the decor.

The former model shared: “The scents of jasmine and roses fill the air as we give thanks for this great nation and the glory of renewal. I am proud to invite all the governors to the White House for this important annual event.Tonight, we come together as one Nation, leaving political labels and partisan interests behind.”

At the dinner, President Trump congratulated his wife in a very strange manner on hosting the event.

He said: “I want to just congratulate the First Lady on having done a really beautiful job. The room, they say, has never looked better. But who knows? I’m sure it has looked good many times. Melania, congratulations.”

Advertisement

This is more of an insult that is disguised as a compliment.