Ivanka Trump Dances In New Viral Video Pushing Book That She Is Not ‘Promoting’

Ivanka Trump has a new book called Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success out that has a lot of people talking and is raising a bunch of ethical questions since taxpayers-funded tools have been used to promote it.

Sensing that all of this could become a big story, the first daughter had agreed not to promote the project. However, she has found clever ways to keep pushing it.

It started with a glossy profile in the New York Times where she explained that she is very close to her father, President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Ivanka shared a viral video on Instagram of herself dancing with her two boys – Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner.

It was a cute clip, and there was nothing controversial about the content. However, the caption used by the businesswoman is an entirely different story.

It read: “Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. @WorkingMother magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook. See the article at: http://bit.ly/2q260xz.”

Coming from someone, who is not supposedly pushing this book, the video looked like a lot of promotional stuff. Members of the Trump family have been using the social media loophole to promote the product.

Some experts say that at this point, a well-executed social media campaign can be more beneficiary than a television interview.

Ivanka’s brothers – Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump – and her half-sister, Tiffany Trump, also helped out.

The other Trump daughter wrote on Instagram: “I’m so proud of my big sister on the launch of her new book.”

Ivanka is selling a new brand of feminism, while her critics say it is nepotism that got her in this position.

Either way, she is going to be cashing in, and there is not much the naysayers can do about it.